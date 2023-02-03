Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s main street

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dinner theatre will grace North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street with entertainment as Valorous Church moves to a bigger location.

Local country star Greg Rowles left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.

Now, he is heading back to the stage, opening the Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre at 701 Main Street.

The dinner theatre will look like an old Las Vegas showroom with 300 seats but have a very intimate setting.

You can expect a fine dining experience with booths, candlelight, black tablecloths, rising chandeliers and valet parking.

There will also be piano music as you enter the lobby with an escort by your side.

As you eat your dinner, the show will feature all genres of music and bring in specialty acts each quarter.

Cheryl Kilday, President and CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach said they’re excited about the dinner theatre’s main street location where shops already bring in a lot of foot traffic.

The theatre will create dozens of jobs, and Kilday said the new attraction is pushing the city in the right direction it wants to head in the future.

“This really aligns with some of that ‘educated traveler.’ The person who’s looking for entertainment and some fine experiences. This will feed that. The more entertainment we have. The more we can get people out and about and creating that economic impact by producing experiences like this,” said Kilday.

Rowles said the spot on Main Street is the perfect place to open up the dinner theatre.

“We really couldn’t beat a better location than right here. This is where I started my career in the Grand Strand right here in Myrtle Beach. We we’ve got incredible bones here with the Valorous Church,” said Rowles.

Valorous Church moves out of the building in August and build-out for the dinner theatre will begin then.

The Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is expected to open in Spring of 2024.

