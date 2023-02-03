Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.

Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.

Briarcliffe Acres urged residents to keep pets inside during nighttime hours, saying dogs should only go outside at night escorted by a human, even briefly.

IF YOU SEE A COYOTE ( IN AN URBAN SETTING)

According to the Humane Society, coyotes are usually afraid of humans; however, if you see a bold coyote approaching:

Yell, wave your arms, stomp your feet while approaching the coyote

Make noise: Voice, whistles, air horns, bells, “shaker” cans full of marbles or pennies, pots, lids or pie pans banged together

Throw projectiles: sticks, small rocks, cans, tennis balls or rubber balls

Other: hoses, water guns with vinegar water, spray bottles with vinegar water, pepper spray or bear repellent

The Humane Society says whistles and spray bottles can be easily attached to leashes for walking pets.

Alternatively, anyone can legally shoot a coyote within 100 yards of their property, or trap them and take care of them themselves.

If you don’t feel comfortable shooting or trapping a coyote, South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources provides a list of certified trappers that’ll take care of them for you. Click here for the list of certified trappers.

A spokesperson for SCDNR says coyote populations ebb and flow naturally depending on the seasons and diseases and are fairly new to South Carolina. Many were introduced illegally in the 1980′s for hound-running competitions.

The Town of Briarcliffe Acres will discuss “coyote activity and safety separation options” at the council meeting on Monday evening.

