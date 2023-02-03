FIRST ALERT: Wet & slow morning commute, sunshine returns this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nasty morning followed by some sunshine in time for the afternoon. We’re giving you the First Alert to a slow morning commute & cold air rushing in for the weekend.

TODAY

Pack the rain gear, take your time and make sure you leave the house a few minutes early. Those are just some of the tips for the morning commute and bus stops as we end the week on a soggy note. Rain is steady and light in most spots but a few locations will pick up on heavier downpours throughout the morning hours.

Here's a look at the rainy morning before we clear out and cool down this evening. Best rain chances remain this morning before coming to an end by Noon. (WMBF)

If you have somewhere to be for the first half of the day, rain chances will continue today before the front pushes to our south. Temperatures will remain in the lower 40s through the morning as the rain continues to fall.

Indoor plans or rain gear needed for the morning! As we head into the lunch timeframe, things begin to clear up. (WMBF)

An approaching cold front to our north is influencing the rain throughout the morning hours and pushing it to our south by the middle of the day. Rain chances will end around Noon and the clouds will quickly clear out through the afternoon. We’re actually going to see the return of sunshine and a small climb in temperatures for the afternoon. Highs today still remain cool in the upper 40s for afternoon plans. Once again, the afternoon and evening remain dry!

TONIGHT

That approaching cold front passes through the area this evening and a brisk northerly wind crashes our temperatures quickly tonight. Our temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 20s for the area, making it the coldest night since January 16th. Honestly, there’s a few spots tonight that will see the coldest temperatures they’ve seen since 2022. Regardless, it’s going to be cold for Saturday morning.

Lows tonight will fall QUICKLY. It's going to be a cold morning on tap for Saturday. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Arctic air will keep temperatures cold on Saturday! Highs will only climb into the lower 40s by the afternoon, meaning most of the day is spent in the 30s! After a cold morning with widespread 20s, 40s will feel nice for the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower 40s tomorrow with most of the day in the 30s! (WMBF)

The good news? Warmth rolls in as winds quickly transition out of the south. Highs rebound into the mid-upper 50s for Sunday with a few more clouds. An isolated shower chance remains possible on Sunday even though most of us should remain dry.

Expect a cold start for the weekend! (WMBF)

