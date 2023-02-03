FIRST ALERT: Cold start to the weekend, showers likely by Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Frosty start to the weekend ahead of our next chance for rain.

CHILLY SATURDAY

Temperatures overnight quickly fall as the clouds continue to clear. Looking for a round of mid-20s to start Saturday with areas of frost possible through sunrise. Mainly sunny skies prevail throughout the day but we remain on the chilly side. Afternoon highs only climb into the lower 40s.

Temperatures are slow to climb Saturday (WMBF)

SUNDAY SHOWERS

Clouds will increase Sunday as a weak storm system moves by to our south. It will remain close enough to sneak scattered showers into the forecast throughout the day. While not a washout, expect more clouds and occasional rain through sunset.

Temperatures turn much warmer Sunday despite the increase in clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s.

Showers return to the forecast Sunday (WMBF)

SPRING WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Much warmer weather arrives next week as we turn more Spring-like. We’ll approach 70° as we move through mid-week.

More Spring-like through next week (WMBF)

