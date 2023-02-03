Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Cold start to the weekend, showers likely by Sunday

Chilly start to the weekend
Chilly start to the weekend(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Frosty start to the weekend ahead of our next chance for rain.

CHILLY SATURDAY

Temperatures overnight quickly fall as the clouds continue to clear. Looking for a round of mid-20s to start Saturday with areas of frost possible through sunrise. Mainly sunny skies prevail throughout the day but we remain on the chilly side. Afternoon highs only climb into the lower 40s.

Temperatures are slow to climb Saturday
Temperatures are slow to climb Saturday(WMBF)

SUNDAY SHOWERS

Clouds will increase Sunday as a weak storm system moves by to our south. It will remain close enough to sneak scattered showers into the forecast throughout the day. While not a washout, expect more clouds and occasional rain through sunset.

Temperatures turn much warmer Sunday despite the increase in clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s.

Showers return to the forecast Sunday
Showers return to the forecast Sunday(WMBF)

SPRING WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Much warmer weather arrives next week as we turn more Spring-like. We’ll approach 70° as we move through mid-week.

More Spring-like through next week
More Spring-like through next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Left to right: Daniel Dunkle, Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
A small Horry County neighborhood wants an eyesore torn down, but what is suppose to be a...
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT | Wet & slow morning commute, sunshine returns this afternoon
Indoor plans or rain gear needed for the morning! As we head into the lunch timeframe, things...
FIRST ALERT: Wet & slow morning commute, sunshine returns this afternoon
.
GROUNDHOG DAY: FIRST ALERT | Widespread rain moves in this evening
Heavy rain arrives tonight followed by cooler weekend | Feb. 2, 2023
Heavy rain arrives tonight followed by cooler weekend | Feb. 2, 2023