Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures

A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures. (Source: WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Workers at an animal shelter in Wisconsin say they arrived at work to find a dog tied to the front door.

According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the dog was found abandoned and tied to the door early Thursday morning.

“Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” the county shelter shared on its social media. “We came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”

According to the animal shelter, the dog named Gus was left behind after a person drove up to the building and tied him to the door. Representatives with the shelter said the person took off in less than a minute.

“The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go,” the shelter shared. “It breaks our hearts.”

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the area were as low as 9 degrees during the overnight hours.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association said that the dog’s owner eventually came forward to officially surrender the dog after it shared the details of what happened.

The animal shelter thanked the owner for doing the right thing. It said the team can now adopt Gus out as soon as he is cleared by a veterinarian, avoiding a legal stray hold as mandated by statute.

The shelter team said anyone interested in adopting Gus or any other animal can go online.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials are reorganizing their resources as they struggle to...
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
Tykeem Ivery
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

Latest News

Florence-Darlington Techincal College offering free dental cleanings for kids
Florence-Darlington Techincal College offering free dental cleanings for kids
This Is Carolina: Palm Charter High School drives kids to succeed
This Is Carolina: Palm Charter High School drives kids to succeed
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
.
VIDEO: Neighbors looks for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe is still stands