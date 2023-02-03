Submit a Tip
Advocates hold conference at the State House for police reform

File Photo: SC State House
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers said they have delayed the conference until 11:15 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Multiple organizations are holding a conference at the South Carolina State House Friday to address police and prison reform.

The National Racial Justice Network, the Brenda Murphy of the State NAACP, the Columbia Urban League, and Carolina for All are attending the 11 a.m. conference. Organizers said they will be joined by people who’ve been beaten by police or lost loved ones.

