Advocates hold conference at the State House for police reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers said they have delayed the conference until 11:15 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Multiple organizations are holding a conference at the South Carolina State House Friday to address police and prison reform.

The National Racial Justice Network, the Brenda Murphy of the State NAACP, the Columbia Urban League, and Carolina for All are attending the 11 a.m. conference. Organizers said they will be joined by people who’ve been beaten by police or lost loved ones.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.