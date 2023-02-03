Submit a Tip
3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence

Florence Fire Rescue
Florence Fire Rescue(Source: WAFF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning.

The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m.

Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10 minutes and no injuries were reported. According to the report, a space heater too close to combustibles is believed to have caused the fire.

The three people displaced are being offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to make sure heating sources are away from combustibles (at least 3 feet) and plugged directly into a wall outlet and that your home has working smoke alarms.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

