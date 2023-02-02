Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery.

Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®.

Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $700 million.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

