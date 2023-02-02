Submit a Tip
Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach

Derrick Young
Derrick Young(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Virginia man wanted on charges related to child sexual abuse material was arrested in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report obtained by WMBF News.

A police report states that 24-year-old Derrick Young was taken into custody Thursday morning on 11th Avenue North by officers and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The report states that Young was wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for carnal abuse of a minor, obscene material and production of child porn at the time of his arrest. WMBF News has reached out for more information regarding the charges.

Records show Young was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail and remains there as of around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Florence-Darlington Techincal College offering free dental cleanings for kids
This Is Carolina: Palm Charter High School drives kids to succeed
Myrtle Beach Planning Commission discusses development plans
VIDEO: Neighbors looks for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe is still stands
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
