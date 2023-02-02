Submit a Tip
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

Healthy Food Store robbery suspect
Healthy Food Store robbery suspect(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.

According to the report, the suspect took off in the direction of Gregg Avenue and Aiken Drive wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the left chest, black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

The image captured on a residential security camera is believed to be that of the suspect, FCSO says.  

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 438.  

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.  

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

