Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

People are waiting to learn whether the groundhog will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) - It’s Groundhog Day and people are waiting to learn whether a furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

People will gather Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summon him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.

Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to make the pilgrimage to see Punxsutawney Phil. (Source: WJAC/CNN)

The annual event in Punxsutawney originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. Officials in the community — which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh — are hoping the usual crowd of between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors comes out for the event, which will also be livestreamed.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2021 forecast called for six more weeks of winter.

While Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer, he’s certainly not the only one. New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also make his prediction Thursday during an event at the Staten Island Zoo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials are reorganizing their resources as they struggle to...
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows

Latest News

Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil makes weather prediction
Plenty of rain for the overnight hours with heavier downpours looking likely through the early...
FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain moves in this evening
Freezing rain and sleet pounded parts of the Midwest and southern United States.
Winter storms causing havoc with bone-chilling temps across US
The officer ran outside to save the K-9 as fierce winds and heavy rain pounded the police...
Caught on camera: Officer risks his life to save K-9 partner from tornado