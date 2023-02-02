Police: Darlington juvenile arrested after making ‘threats of violence’ to school

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile is in custody after police said he allegedly made threats to a school in the Darlington area on back-to-back days.

The Darlington Police Department said the juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday evening following an investigation by the department, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI. Authorities said the arrest came after the suspect allegedly sent “threats of violence two days in a row to a school in the Darlington County School District.”

Further details about the identity of the juvenile and the school involved were not immediately available.

In a statement, Darlington Police Chief James Davis said the behavior “will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-398-4026.

