No injuries reported after truck rear-ends Horry County school bus on Hwy 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 90 at International Drive was shut down Thursday morning after a Horry County school bus carrying 11 students was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

Horry County Schools’ Director of Communications Lisa Bourcier said no students were injured on the Waccamaw Elementary bus.

