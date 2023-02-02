No injuries reported after truck rear-ends Horry County school bus on Hwy 90
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 90 at International Drive was shut down Thursday morning after a Horry County school bus carrying 11 students was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.
Horry County Schools’ Director of Communications Lisa Bourcier said no students were injured on the Waccamaw Elementary bus.
