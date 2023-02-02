Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

No injuries reported after truck rear-ends Horry County school bus on Hwy 90

Horry County Schools bus
Horry County Schools bus((SOURCE: WMBF News))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 90 at International Drive was shut down Thursday morning after a Horry County school bus carrying 11 students was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

Horry County Schools’ Director of Communications Lisa Bourcier said no students were injured on the Waccamaw Elementary bus.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials are reorganizing their resources as they struggle to...
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
Tykeem Ivery
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

Latest News

Healthy Food Store robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Herbert Dozier
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
Day 9: Judge to decide whether jury will hear of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes