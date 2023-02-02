New insurance pre-licensing program receives six-figure grant at Robeson Community College

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson Community College recently received a $242,690 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to fund an all-new insurance pre-licensing program.

“The purpose of the money is to help develop a diverse talent pool of agents. The industry is usually dominated by men,” said Julie Baxley, Director of Human Resources Development and Workforce Solutions at RCC.

The Insurance Pre-licensing Academy is part of the Agent Diversity Program, which aims to create more opportunities for equity and inclusion within the industry in North Carolina. Students could have all of their fees covered by the scholarship if approved.

“The sponsorship is going to pay all tuition fees, it’s going to pay the state examination fees, they’ll be given an electronic device and the training needed to be able to sit for and successfully pass the state exams,” said Baxley.

The academy will be held three times a year and is looking for at least 10 students to participate in the five-week program. It is open to anyone - but the state exam would have to be taken in North Carolina.

If you are interested in taking the exam for South Carolina, you would have to check with the state for testing requirements.

After successful completion of the academy and state exams, the job search is on. RCC says there is a commitment to each student to assist in finding a job.

Josh Whitley is an agent for State Farm in Lumberton and says there are many openings in the field.

“As with anything, it requires work. It doesn’t just happen but depending on a person’s situation, they might be an employee in an office. That could be an hourly salary with a bonus or they could have their own office, all of it requires work,” said Whitley.

The Insurance Pre-licensing Academy is a five-week program that is 90% online with 10% in classroom. This allows students to go at their own pace, especially if they have another job or situation.

“The areas of insurance covered are life, health, Medicare and long-term care. After that, if the student chooses to further their career, they can go into property and other avenues the North Carolina Department of Insurance offers,” said Baxley.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.