Keep your New Year resolution going at Core Fitness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Core Fitness strives to create close connections with their members, providing a community environment where people can come to get excited about a healthy lifestyle.

You’ll find something different from what you’d expect in an ordinary gym.

Their expert staff combines with state-of-the-art gym equipment and an outstanding menu of programs to give you the ultimate fitness experience.

Plus the Famous Souper Saturday returns this weekend on Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.