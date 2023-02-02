Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year.
The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
Police said the suspect, seen in photos with tattoos on their right hand and outer left calf, robbed a clerk of “an undisclosed amount of money.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
