Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.

Police said the suspect, seen in photos with tattoos on their right hand and outer left calf, robbed a clerk of “an undisclosed amount of money.”

🚨PERSON OF INTEREST - ARMED ROBBERY🚨 HCPD is working to identify the person in these photos in connection with an... Posted by Horry County Police Department on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.