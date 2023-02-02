Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery

Horry County police searching for person connected to 2022 robbery of fireworks store
Horry County police searching for person connected to 2022 robbery of fireworks store(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.

Police said the suspect, seen in photos with tattoos on their right hand and outer left calf, robbed a clerk of “an undisclosed amount of money.”

🚨PERSON OF INTEREST - ARMED ROBBERY🚨 HCPD is working to identify the person in these photos in connection with an...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials are reorganizing their resources as they struggle to...
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
Tykeem Ivery
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Neighbors looks for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe is still stands
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
Juvenile arrested after making threats toward Darlington County school
Juvenile arrested after making threats toward Darlington County school
No injuries reported after truck rear-ends Horry County school bus on Hwy 90
No injuries reported after truck rear-ends Horry County school bus on Hwy 90