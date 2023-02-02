FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain moves in this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to another cloudy morning with showers already around for some of you this morning.

TODAY

Overcast skies and scattered showers will prevail throughout the day today. The best chance to not see anything is going to be this morning with a slim chance of a passing shower or light drizzle. Temperatures are cooler as you are stepping out the door with the low-mid 40s this morning.

Cloudy, gloomy and the rain chances increasing today! (WMBF)

As we head into the middle of the day, temperatures will struggle to climb today only reaching the upper 40s with some isolated 50° readings along the beaches. Scattered showers will continue to fall through the morning and into the early afternoon hours. Rain chances throughout the day are at 40% for the beaches and at 60% for the inland areas.

The further north you are, the better your rain chance today. (WMBF)

As the sun sets today, we will watch the rain chances quickly increase. Overnight rain chances will climb quickly to 100%, leading to heavy rain overnight and into Friday morning.

ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN

Rain turns widespread this evening and continues to fall overnight and into Friday morning. Steady rain will be around through the morning commute Friday, so give yourself plenty of time to head out the door and make sure the kids have the rain gear for a wet start to the day.

Plenty of rain for the overnight hours with heavier downpours looking likely through the early morning hours Friday. (WMBF)

The latest data this morning suggests that rain will begin to leave the area by 10 AM Friday, but we will hold onto rain chances through lunchtime Friday just to be on the safe side. Clouds will clear out and there’s a good chance we see some sunshine Friday afternoon before the end of the day. Rain totals through Friday will add up to most locations seeing an inch of rain. Higher amounts are always possible in those heavier downpours.

COLD START TO THE WEEKEND

Behind the cold front, arctic air comes rushing in just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s Saturday morning! Despite mainly sunny skies, we’ll be very slow to climb. Afternoon highs only climb to around 40° Saturday.

Arctic air will make an appearance for a brief stint Saturday. (WMBF)

A few more clouds return Sunday as warmer weather quickly returns. We’ll push afternoon temperatures back through the mid-50s for Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Even with a cold Saturday, sunshine returns! (WMBF)

