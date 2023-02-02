FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain arrives tonight followed by cooler weekend.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll continue to have scattered showers this evening, but rain chances will be increasing later tonight.

TONIGHT

As we head into the middle of the day, temperatures will struggle to climb today only reaching the upper 40s with some isolated 50° readings along the beaches. Rain chances throughout the day are at 40% for the beaches and at 60% for the inland areas. Overnight rain chances will climb quickly to 100%, leading to heavy rain overnight and into Friday morning.

Heavy rain arrives tonight (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Steady rain will be around through the morning commute Friday, so give yourself plenty of time to head out the door and make sure the kids have the rain gear for a wet start to the day. The latest data this morning suggests that rain will begin to leave the area by 10 AM Friday, but we will hold onto rain chances through lunchtime Friday just to be on the safe side.

Morning rain leads to afternoon sunshine (WMBF)

Clouds will clear out and there’s a good chance we see some sunshine Friday afternoon before the end of the day. Rain totals through Friday will add up to most locations seeing an inch of rain. Higher amounts are always possible in those heavier downpours.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Behind the cold front, arctic air comes rushing in just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s Saturday morning! Despite mainly sunny skies, we’ll be very slow to climb. Afternoon highs only climb to around 40° Saturday. A few more clouds return Sunday as warmer weather quickly returns. We’ll push afternoon temperatures back through the mid-50s for Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Cold start to the weekend (WMBF)

