Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

