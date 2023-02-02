Submit a Tip
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the search is being assisted by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Ocean Isle Fire Department, as well as dozens of volunteers.

SCDNR said the search will continue through the weekend unless a recovery is made.

The search began Jan. 26 after crews responded to a report of a boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board, according to the Coast Guard. One boater was located.

Search teams covered hundreds of miles along the coast. On Wednesday the Oak Island Water Rescue confirmed items belonging to the man were found off the Brunswick County coast.

The missing boater’s name has not been officially released yet. It is the station policy to not release names unless it comes from an official or the family.

