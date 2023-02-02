Submit a Tip
Blue Bell releases new flavor called ‘I ❤ Cereal’

Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor that's described as ice cream with a flavor of...
Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor that's described as ice cream with a flavor of fruity cereal combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruit cereal pieces.(Blue Bell Creameries)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a press release from Blue Bell Creameries about about their new flavor, “I ❤ Cereal.”

Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now you have two great reasons! National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, Feb. 4, and Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor today, I ❤Cereal Ice Cream.

I ❤Cereal is a delicious ice cream with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” said Carl Breed, Blue Bell general sales manager. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I ❤Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

I ❤Cereal is available in the pint size only while supplies last. If the flavor is not available at your store, be sure to ask your local grocer.

Also new and now in stores is Tin Roof. The flavor is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating. Tin Roof is sold in the half gallon size, but only for a limited time.

“Our lineup is packed with new creations and fan-favorites,” Breed said. “We have even more delicious surprises to unveil this year. We are excited to bring these great products to a store near you.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

