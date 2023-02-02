Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person, who police did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the library. The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said on Thursday afternoon.

Other details about the shooting and the initial call were not immediately released.

The small library, on a busy street surrounded by high-rise office buildings, restaurants and stores, was blocked by yellow crime scene tape, with two fire engines and an ambulance parked nearby. Memphis police officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were talking outside.

It was not immediately clear if the shots were fired inside the library. Officers were seen going in and out of the building.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate. The bureau often investigates officer-involved shootings around the state. The agency planned an update on the case later on Thursday.

Police use of force is being scrutinized nationally after five Memphis police officers were charged with murder in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials are reorganizing their resources as they struggle to...
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
Tykeem Ivery
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Neighbors looks for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe is still stands
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Horry County police searching for person connected to 2022 robbery of fireworks store
Horry County police searching for person connected to 2022 fireworks store robbery
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
Police are on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in Hood River, Oregon.
Police on scene of ‘active shooter situation’ in Oregon