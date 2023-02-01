Three Asian small-clawed otter pups born at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Three Asian small-clawed otters pups were born to Leia and Quincy at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher on Tuesday, joining their siblings Stella, Mae and Selene. This is the second time in less than a year that aquarium staff have celebrated the birth of three new otters.

“Leia’s second successful pregnancy and delivery represents continued success in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan®(SSP) Program. The 4-year-old is among 13 breeding female otters in the AZA SSP Program in the United States. Asian small-clawed otters are a vulnerable species in their native habitats of Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines,” said the aquarium in a press release.

The new pups are under the care of their parents along with their older sisters, and the otter team will confirm the gender of the pups in the coming days.

Asta and Ray will go back into the larger habitat Saturday as the growing otter family stays behind the scenes. The teams plan to monitor the pups with a hands-off approach. These pups won’t be in public view until they can swim proficiently, eat solid foods and reach other milestones.

The aquarium is closed for cleaning and projects for now and will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 4. You can reserve tickets here.

