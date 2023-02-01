Stop and see Elevators Plus at the Spring Home and Garden Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Elevators Plus is third-generation elevator company who are licensed, insured & certified dealers with Cambridge Elevating, Stiltz Home Lifts, Ameriglide Accessability Solutions, Harmar & Bruno Independent Living Aids.

They are real people who are passionate about being there for the community when you need them.

Find out more about the here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.