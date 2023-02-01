SCDNR: Search for missing 23-year-old boater moves north; N.C. sheriff’s office helping

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Local, state and federal rescue crews are now involved in the search for a missing 23-year-old boater, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Greg Lucas with SCDNR said the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina are helping to search from the air and on the water on Wednesday for the boater who was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area.

The agency said the north current is what has led them to search further north.

Lucas added that Horry County Fire Rescue boats are on the water searching for the 23-year-old from the beach out to offshore using sonar scanners.

SCDNR will also be out on the water and using aerial equipment to continue in the search that is now stretching into its 6th day.

Last Thursday, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water. One person was rescued from the boat.

The missing boater’s name has not been officially released yet.

