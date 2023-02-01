Death investigation underway in Lumberton, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are conducting the death investigation at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road.

More information will be released later, according to Wilkins.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.