Death investigation underway in Lumberton, sheriff says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are conducting the death investigation at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road.

More information will be released later, according to Wilkins.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

