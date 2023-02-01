Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Discovery of 21 dogs in pens, tethered in Conway area leads to closure of animal care center

(Titus Tscharntke / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides more information on an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday.

WMBF News obtained the incident report on that investigation.

It states that on Friday an officer responded to a report of a stray dog in the 100 block of Merritt Road.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to assist with police investigation

The officer found the dog and noticed it was a hound dog and the same breed of dog that was taken from a home up the road during another investigation, according to the report.

“The R/O (reporting officer) then went up the road where the dogs had been seized and found approximately 21 additional dogs both in pens and tethered in violation of tethering ordinance,” the report states.

The conditions of the dogs and any arrests in the case have not been released.

The Horry County Animal Care Center reopened on Wednesday.

