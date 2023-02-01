Registered sex offender among 2 accused of assaulting, robbing woman in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News has learned new details about one of two men accused of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing victims in the Myrtle Beach area last month.

Horry County police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Tucker on Friday. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and third-degree assault and battery by mob. Records also show Tucker is a registered sex offender and was convicted of kidnapping in 2007.

The crime alone is punishable in South Carolina for up to 30 years, but it’s unclear when or why he was released.

Kelly Clemons, 42, was arrested on Jan. 23 and faces similar charges, but also faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Arrest warrants state that Tucker, Clemons and one other person came together in a wooded area off Piedmont Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass, which is across the street from Coastal Grand Mall with the “premeditated purposes and intent of committing an act of violence upon the victim.”

Warrants show Tucker was armed with a piece of rebar, Clemons had a gun and the third person was armed with a machete.

Tucker is accused of assaulting the victim, dragging her by her arm to a camping location and then taping her hands to her lower legs.

“It shouldn’t be up to the victim or the victims to not get raped or not get robbed,” said Lindy Studds, Executive Director of the Rape Crisis Center for Horry and Georgetown County.

The Rape Crisis Center provides a number of services to sexual assault victims and want to make sure these victims aren’t voiceless or forgotten.

Warrants show Clemons then hit her with a tennis racket and then sexually assaulted the victim.

The two men are also accused of taking many items from the victim.

According to the incident report the two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Studds says this typically when her team is called upon to assist the victims.

“You can choose to have a rape test done and have evidence collection with your name put on it or you can do anonymous reporting,” said Studds.

As for Tucker’s past conviction, she says getting justice for the victims is part of their healing process and there are ways we can always improve the system.

“Justice isn’t always served the way it should be and there’s always room to improve our policies and systems in place that lend more support and empowerment to the victims versus the perpetrator.

Tucker and Clemons are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

The third person in the case has not been arrested.

