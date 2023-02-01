Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine's Day and you could win free food for a year

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.(Art Meripol | Art Meripol/Cracker Barrel)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Couples who get engaged at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day have the chance to win free food from the restaurant chain for a year.

According to a news release, five couples who propose at Cracker Barrel and enter the “I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest” will win the grand prize.

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.

To enter, couples must:

  1. Post a proposal video to a public Instagram profile with a caption on why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.
  2. Include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.
  3. And tag @crackerbarrel in the post.

Five lucky couples who enter the contest will win Cracker Barrel for a year.

For more information, click here.

