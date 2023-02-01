Petition created for NFL to have Kelce mother do coin toss at Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Chiefs fan of 35 years is trying something unique: getting the NFL to let the mother of two players in the game do the coin toss.

Amber Smith started a Change.org petition with the hopes that Donna Kelce, mother to Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs, to conduct the honorary coin toss.

“What a great way to show the Super Proud mama some Amazing Appreciation and Love while giving her a once in a lifetime opportunity!!” the petition reads.

When the Eagles and Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl, it will mark the first time in the history of the game that a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage.

Travis & Jason Kelce's popularity has soared with their podcast, @newheightshow. Here's just some of the Super Bowl brother’s most entertaining podcast moments, all courtesy of Wave Sports + Entertainment. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 @tkelce @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/WTLxtjNPKb — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) February 2, 2023

