‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon.

Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m.

Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostick said crews are currently on the scene, stating “multiple patients will be airlifted” to a hospital. GCFD says to expect road closures.

The total number of vehicles and people involved is currently unknown.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

