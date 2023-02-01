Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault.

Deputies said a search of Ivery’s home resulted in the discovery of cocaine and firearm ammunition.

Ivery is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of ammunition by a felon. Deputies said Ivery was also on probation for burglary charges at the time of his arrest.

He’s being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.