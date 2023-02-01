‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of Hendrix Washington spoke out about their loved one, two days after he died during a standoff and shootout near Surfside Beach.

Nathaniel Washington, Hendrix’s father, recalled the last conversation he had with his son a few hours before the shooting.

“I spoke to him and what he was saying to me is that he felt so tired and stressed out,” said Nathaniel Washington.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Horry County police were called to the Road Side Inn, which is near Ocean Lakes Campground, for a report of a disorderly tenant Sunday night. When officers arrived, the report states that Hendrix was inside the room and fired a gun multiple times. Authorities said it led to an hours-long standoff, and then a shootout.

RELATED COVERAGE | SLED: Call about ‘disorderly tenant’ led to shooting, standoff at Surfside Beach area motel

“I don’t know what to believe. I learned in life a long time ago, you can’t believe everything you hear,” said Nathaniel Washington.

Hendrix’s family said he was dealing with mental health issues and more should have been done to address them.

“It was very excessive and overreacted because at the end of the day, you’re trained. You’re supposed to be trained to talk about it or at least try to get them to calm down. In this situation nobody tried to get to him,” said Elboni Washington, Hendrix’s cousin.

Nathaniel Washington said his son was not addicted to drugs or alcohol. He also could not say if his son was dealing with depression. He did however say, 39-year-old Hendrix had a negative encounter with police during a traffic stop a couple of months ago.

“He was so tired of the police harassing him and giving him a bad deal,” said Nathaniel Washington.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy will be done later in the week to determine Hendrix Washington’s cause of death.

SLED is now leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.