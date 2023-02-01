Submit a Tip
Grand Strand area receives $575K from federal grant to help make roads safer

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – An organization that develops transportation plans for the Grand Strand area will be getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grant money.

The Department of Transportation announced $800 million in grant awards for over 500 projects through a new Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. The funding addresses needs such as redesigned roads and better sidewalks and crosswalks to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roads.

MORE INFORMATION | Department of Transportation Action Plan Grants

The department awarded grants for both planning and implementation projects. There were 473 action plan grants awarded and 37 for implementation projects.

The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS) was awarded $575,000 in funding for its action plan that will focus on rural communities.

The action plan grant helps communities that do not currently have a road safety plan in place to reduce deaths and lays the groundwork for a comprehensive set of actions.

WMBF News has reached out to GSATS to get more information on its action plan and to see how the money will be spent. We are waiting to hear back.

GSATS works on road plans for communities in Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties.

