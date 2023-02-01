Florence woman accused of holding elderly victim in home with no running water, electricity

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was arrested after officers said she held an elderly adult in a home with no water or electricity.

The Florence Police Department said it was called to a home on Rebecca Street for a welfare check on an elderly person on Tuesday afternoon.

That person told police their caretaker, Stephanie McCullough, didn’t allow her to leave and was also “physically and emotionally abusive” toward them. Officers also found those in the home had no running water or electricity.

The victim was taken into protective custody before being transported to a hospital.

A further investigation resulted in McCullough being arrested and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and kidnapping.

Online records show she received a $50,000 bond but remains jailed as of Wednesday.

