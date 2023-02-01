Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence woman accused of holding elderly victim in home with no running water, electricity

Stephanie McCullough
Stephanie McCullough(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was arrested after officers said she held an elderly adult in a home with no water or electricity.

The Florence Police Department said it was called to a home on Rebecca Street for a welfare check on an elderly person on Tuesday afternoon.

That person told police their caretaker, Stephanie McCullough, didn’t allow her to leave and was also “physically and emotionally abusive” toward them. Officers also found those in the home had no running water or electricity.

The victim was taken into protective custody before being transported to a hospital.

A further investigation resulted in McCullough being arrested and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and kidnapping.

Online records show she received a $50,000 bond but remains jailed as of Wednesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Murdaugh trial testimony focusing on family cellphone data
Death investigation underway in Lumberton, sheriff says
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
.
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out