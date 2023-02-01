FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures throughout the day, shower chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to the last warm morning of the week before the cold shots of air move into the Carolinas.

TODAY

Morning temperatures today are in the upper 50s to lower 60s! We will see those temperatures climb through the morning before the first of multiple fronts passes through the Carolinas this week. That front will bring a few scattered showers today at 30%, mainly during the morning and the middle of the day. The evening hours look to be drier, but colder as winds shift out of the north today.

Today brings clouds & a few showers to the area with highs happening by the middle of the morning. (WMBF)

Temperatures will go from highs in the low-mid 60s by late morning to the lower 50s and upper 40s by this evening. We will only see those temperatures fall into the 40s overnight before our next round of rain arrives.

TOMORROW

Our best rain chances arrive tomorrow and continue into Friday. We will wake up with scattered showers Thursday morning, but the heaviest rain still well north of the Grand Strand.

Our first of many rain chances works into the region Thursday morning with the best chances north. (WMBF)

As we head into the middle of the day, there looks to be enough breaks to keep things scattered for our forecast but that begins to change as we head into the late afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs Thursday will climb to the lower 50s on the beaches with the mid 40s inland. Rain will begin to slowly move in from the north as the front begins a trajectory to the south.

As we head throughout the afternoon, rain will continue to fall with the best chances inland. (WMBF)

This front will take it’s sweet time, but by Thursday evening the rain chances increase to 80% for the entire area. Rain will continue and fall at a decent rate Thursday night and into Friday morning. This is where the bulk of our rainfall will come from.

Showers will turn widespread by Thursday night and into Friday morning. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Rain chances aren’t going anywhere for Friday. In fact, due to a slow progression of the cold front we will hold onto an 805 chance of rain throughout the day on Friday. The bulk of that rain will fall through Friday morning before coming to an end by the middle of the day. Highs on Friday will be in the morning and once again temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Friday is cold, cloudy and damp. (WMBF)

An arctic shot of cold air will come crashing in behind the cold front, dropping our temperatures fast for the weekend! Clear skies will return Friday night, allowing for overnight temperatures to fall into the low-mid 20s for inland areas. The beaches will fall to 27-28°. It’s going to be a cold Saturday as northerly winds keep temperatures in check despite sunshine! Highs on Saturday will only climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s!

It's a cold start to the weekend! We do see some improvements by Sunday. (WMBF)

Thankfully, if you’re not a fan of cold weather, we rebound quickly for Sunday! Highs will return to the mid-upper 50s with a few more clouds as winds begin to quickly transition. Our next rain chance doesn’t come back until next week.

