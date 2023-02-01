Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather returns, round of heavy rain to end the week

Rain chances return through Thursday
Rain chances return through Thursday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of rain arrives Friday, ushering a cold start to the weekend.

THURSDAY

Overcast skies and scattered downpours prevail Thursday. While not a complete washout, there will be showers throughout much of the day. Temperatures remain chill we only climb into the upper 40s through Thursday afternoon.

ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN

Rain chances will quickly ramp up overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Expect heavy, steady rain to arrive through the morning commute Friday. Most spots will see at least 1″ of rain into early Friday.

The rain will quickly exit with clearing skies Friday afternoon. We’ll remain chilly with another round of 40s set for Friday afternoon.

Most spots see around 1" of rain
Most spots see around 1" of rain

COLD START TO THE WEEKEND

We’re looking for a cold start to the weekend with temperatures falling into the mid-20s Saturday morning! Despite mainly sunny skies, we’ll be very slow to climb. Afternoon highs only climb to around 40° Saturday.

A few more clouds return Sunday as warmer weather quickly returns. We’ll push afternoon temperatures back through the mid-50s for Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Looking for a cold start to the weekend
Looking for a cold start to the weekend

