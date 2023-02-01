Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining With Dockery: Carolina Cheese & Provisions

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You will find us in the heart of Conway today for this week’s Dining with Dockery.

Andrew and Halley are visiting Carolina Cheese & Provisions today and if you haven’t been here, you are missing out!

Carolina Cheese & Provisions specializes in imported European cheeses and charcuterie as well as local provisions. The menu is loaded with sandwiches, salads, cheeses, charcuterie boards, pickled vegetables, house made pastas, sauces, condiments, and Gelato.

In the full video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of their menu items!

If you want to take a look at the menu, visit their website here.

If you end up going to visit, make sure you tell them Andrew & Halley sent you!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Conway

Latest News

More Space Place
Don’t miss out on deals from More Space Place at the Spring Home and Garden Show
Carolina Cheese and Provisions
Get a taste Europe at Carolina Cheese and Provisions
elevators plus
Stop and see Elevators Plus at the Spring Home and Garden Show
.
Dining with Dockery - Carolina Cheese and Provisions