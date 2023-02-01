Contract outlines $1M salary plus bonuses for CCU’s new head football coach

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s new head football coach signed a $1 million contract with the team.

WMBF News obtained Tim Beck’s contract through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The university named Beck as its new head coach in December shortly after Jamey Chadwell announced he would leave to take the head coaching gig at Liberty University.

The contract shows Beck agreed to a $1 million base salary, and if the team has a winning season, Beck will receive a $50,000 increase in his base salary.

Now if Beck accepts another NCAA or professional football coach position before Dec. 31, 2026 then he must pay the university $3 million, according to the contract. But if he accepts a coaching job at a Group of Five school, he must pay the university $1.5 million.

On top of the base salary, Beck does have the opportunity to receive some bonus money.

The contract shows if CCU wins a division title, that will be a $400,000 bonus, and if the team wins a conference title, that is a $600,000 bonus. If the football team makes it into the top 25 at the end of the football season, it will earn Beck and his staff a $600,000 bonus.

Documents state that 50% of the bonus money will go to the head coach and the other 50% will be given to members of the football staff and program contributors at the discretion of the head coach in conjunction with the athletics chair, and must also be approved by the president.

Beck is the former North Carolina State offensive coordinator, and becomes the fourth permanent head coach in CCU’s football program history.

