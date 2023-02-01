Construction on new Warbird Park WWII Memorial to begin in March

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The new World War II monument in the works honors both veterans who fought in the war and the role played by the Grand Strand.

What’s now Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach, use to be an army airfield where soldiers trained.

In December 1941, days before the Pearl Harbor attack, the city says Town Council agreed to turn over its new airport to the U.S. War Department to serve as the Myrtle Beach Aerial Gunnery and Bombing Range.

According to the city, the town sold the airport to the federal government for $3,500 on December 16, 1941. The Myrtle Beach Army Air Field was deactivated after the war, and the airport was returned to the City of Myrtle Beach in 1947.

The city said the airport was given to the federal government again during the Cold War and it was renamed Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, which operated until 1993.

RELATED COVERAGE | WWII memorial coming to Warbird Park

Now, Chris Miller, the city’s Infrastructure Projects Manager, said crews are putting the finishing touches on designing the memorial.

“We’re going to pay homage to the world war with all the big battles that took place all over the globe, but also we’re going to have a little local influence in the monument to pay homage to what Myrtle Beach did during the war as well,” said Miller.

The city is planning for a more than 1,000 sq. ft. monument visible from U.S. 17 Business.

It will include a plaza with the world’s seven continents engraved into the concrete with markers indicating where all the world war battles took place. A star will also mark where Myrtle Beach is in the world.

A black granite wall will include photos of the city’s contribution to the war, markers of the different battle groups that trained here in Myrtle Beach, along with a sculpture and poems.

There will also be light columns surrounding the plaza representing each branch of the military.

Miller said they’re excited to get started on highlighting this part of the city’s history.

“We noticed there wasn’t anything here for World War II. So, [the] city council was committed to doing something for our veterans and it has really picked up steam. We think it’s going to be quite nice when it’s done. I think everybody’s going to be proud of it,” said Miller.

The monument is also a part of a park expansion which will include more parking spaces and a trail system.

Crews start construction on the memorial in March, and the city is planning a big reveal on Veterans Day next November.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.