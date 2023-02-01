Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers

Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit with the NFL against the Carolina Panthers seeking about $5 million in offset severance compensation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10. He has since hired high-profile New York City litigator John Singer of Singer Deutsch LLP to handle the lawsuit, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the arbitration suit has not been made public.

A Panthers spokesman would not confirm the suit and declined to comment to the AP. Rhule, reached by text, also declined to comment.

CBS Sports was first to report the arbitration suit.

Rhule was fired after Week 5 of the NFL season, less than three years into a seven-year, $62 million contract. He was 11-27 as head coach with the Panthers. He was owed approximately $34 million at the time he was fired by billionaire David Tepper, the NFL’s second-wealthiest owner.

Rhule returned to college coaching in November when he was hired by Nebraska, receiving a reported eight-year, $72 million contract that seemingly offset what the Panthers owed him. But the arbitration suit alleges the Panthers still owe him about $5 million because of how the contract with Carolina was structured.

The Panthers introduced Frank Reich as their new head coach at a news conference on Tuesday.

Tepper said he made a “mistake” hiring Rhule, whom he described as a “CEO-type head coach.” Tepper added that it is “preferable to have a coach that is really extraordinary on one side of the ball or the other side of the ball.”

“Listen, I’ll self-admit — we could have run a better process last time,” Tepper said. “And I am learning. ... With all humility, I could have done better, OK? I’m not saying that Rhule wasn’t a good coach. I’m not saying that. Please don’t interpret it that way. I’m saying I could have run a better process last time. I do believe that. I think this time we were very thorough. I was in every single interview.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Conway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Construction on new Warbird Park WWII Memorial to begin in March
.
VIDEO: Search for missing 23-year-old boater moves north; N.C. sheriff’s office helping
Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Murdaugh trial testimony focusing on family cellphone data