Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks

The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.
The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.(United States Department of Agriculture)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products.

The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country and produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the establishment number “P4247″ is listed on the recalled cans.

Officials said the issue was first discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of spoiled or leaking cans in a warehouse.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the canned meat or poultry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Health officials urged customers to throw the products away or return the cans to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

Latest News

Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Man wanted in Oregon torture case hiding under house
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley leaves after speaking...
Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid
.
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows