Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Zoo announces death of twin chimpanzees born 6 weeks early; mother recovering

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A zoo in Kansas announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week.

According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, the team was eagerly awaiting the twins’ births, but the boy and girl were born six weeks early and died.

Representatives with the zoo said this was the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old Bea, the twins’ mother, but the births have had similar outcomes.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the twins in hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future, according to the zoo.

The Sedgwick County Zoo said Bea is recovering and remains in good health after giving birth to the twins.

Representatives of the zoo thanked everyone for their continued support as the chimpanzee family and its team continues to heal.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the thoughts, prayers, and support that we have seen over the past several difficult weeks,” the zoo shared on its social media.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Good Day Cafe owner starts nonprofit for those with Alzheimer’s
Bullet holes marked outside of a home along Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies have...
Deputies investigating 3rd shooting on Georgetown Co. street in 1 week
FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015....
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
SLED: Call about ‘disorderly tenant’ led to shooting, standoff at Surfside Beach area motel