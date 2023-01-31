Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are accused of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing two victims in the Myrtle Beach area earlier this month.

Horry County police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Tucker on Friday. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and third-degree assault and battery by mob.

Kelly Clemons, 42, was arrested on Jan. 23 and faces similar charges, but also faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Arrest warrants state that Tucker, Clemons and one other person came together in a wooded area off Piedmont Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass, which is across the street from Coastal Grand Mall with the “premeditated purposes and intent of committing an act of violence upon the victim.”

Warrants show Tucker was armed with a piece of rebar, Clemons had a gun and the third person was armed with a machete.

Tucker is accused of assaulting the victim, dragging her by her arm to a camping location and then taping her hands to her lower legs.

Warrants show that Clemons then hit her with a tennis racket and then sexually assaulted the victim.

The two men are also accused of taking many items from the victim.

According to the incident report the two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both Tucker and Clemons are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

The third person in the case has not been arrested.

