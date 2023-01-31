Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested

Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are accused of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing two victims in the Myrtle Beach area earlier this month.

Horry County police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Tucker on Friday. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and third-degree assault and battery by mob.

Kelly Clemons, 42, was arrested on Jan. 23 and faces similar charges, but also faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Arrest warrants state that Tucker, Clemons and one other person came together in a wooded area off Piedmont Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass, which is across the street from Coastal Grand Mall with the “premeditated purposes and intent of committing an act of violence upon the victim.”

Warrants show Tucker was armed with a piece of rebar, Clemons had a gun and the third person was armed with a machete.

Tucker is accused of assaulting the victim, dragging her by her arm to a camping location and then taping her hands to her lower legs.

Warrants show that Clemons then hit her with a tennis racket and then sexually assaulted the victim.

The two men are also accused of taking many items from the victim.

According to the incident report the two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both Tucker and Clemons are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

The third person in the case has not been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
LIVE: Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
‘Doppelganger murder’: Woman accused of killing Instagram lookalike in plot to fake her own death
Rodriguez “Rod” Ramone Peterkin
Marlboro County man arrested after victim beaten, left badly wounded
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deputies investigating 3rd shooting on Georgetown Co. street in 1 week