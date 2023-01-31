Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SLED: Call about ‘disorderly tenant’ led to shooting, standoff at Surfside Beach area motel

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State authorities released more information on Tuesday on what led up to a shooting and standoff late Sunday night in the Surfside Beach area.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Horry County police were called to the Road Side Inn, which is near Ocean Lakes Campground, for a report of a disorderly tenant.

When officers arrived, a man inside the room fired a gun multiple times, according to SLED.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area

Investigators said the man, now identified as 39-year-old Hendrix Washington, then barricaded himself in the room.

The Horry County Police Department SWAT team responded to the scene, and hours later, there was an exchange of gunfire, according to SLED.

Washington died at the scene. The coroner’s office said an autopsy has been scheduled later for later in the week.

One Horry County police officer was hit by shrapnel at the beginning of the standoff. The officer has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing by SLED.

The Horry County Police Department requested the case be turned over to SLED to investigate and conduct interviews.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the Horry County Police Department this year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner identifies man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

Latest News

Bullet holes marked outside of a home along Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies have...
Deputies investigating 3rd shooting on Georgetown Co. street in 1 week
.
Deputies investigating 3rd shooting on Georgetown Co. street in 1 week
.
SLED: Call about ‘disorderly tenant’ led to shooting, standoff at Surfside Beach area motel
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
LIVE: Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview