SLED: Call about ‘disorderly tenant’ led to shooting, standoff at Surfside Beach area motel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State authorities released more information on Tuesday on what led up to a shooting and standoff late Sunday night in the Surfside Beach area.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Horry County police were called to the Road Side Inn, which is near Ocean Lakes Campground, for a report of a disorderly tenant.

When officers arrived, a man inside the room fired a gun multiple times, according to SLED.

Investigators said the man, now identified as 39-year-old Hendrix Washington, then barricaded himself in the room.

The Horry County Police Department SWAT team responded to the scene, and hours later, there was an exchange of gunfire, according to SLED.

Washington died at the scene. The coroner’s office said an autopsy has been scheduled later for later in the week.

One Horry County police officer was hit by shrapnel at the beginning of the standoff. The officer has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing by SLED.

The Horry County Police Department requested the case be turned over to SLED to investigate and conduct interviews.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the Horry County Police Department this year.

