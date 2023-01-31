SLED agent testifies he heard Murdaugh say ‘I’ during interview

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It was the defense’s turn to cross examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent Tuesday morning in the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

“None of the shotguns that you brought yesterday, according to the ballistic report, your lab analysis, fired the shots that killed Paul. Correct,” defense attorney, Jim Griffin said.

“I do not have the lab analysis in front of me,” Sr. Special Agent Jeff Croft said.

Murdaugh’s attorneys had the witness go back through the guns presented Monday and then continued to try and poke holes in the state’s arguments. A main point, replaying a short piece of the SLED interview with Alex Murdaugh.

“It’s just so bad, (I/they) did him so bad,” Murdaugh is heard saying in a recording.

Croft was asked what he heard Murdaugh say in that moment, confirming he heard Murdaugh say “I did him so bad”, referring to his son Paul. The defense replayed the video at 1/3 the speed and asked again if the witness heard “I did him so bad”, or “they did him so bad.”

Croft replied he still heard “I.”

From there, the state asked Croft more questions. They first had Agent Croft talk about why so many guns were collected from the house and shown in court.

“We were trying to gather as much evidence that could be tested as potential weapons for the scene to be able to include or exclude Mr. Alex or these weapons from being the person responsible for the murders,” Croft said.

At the end of their turn, prosecutor Creighton Waters circled back to that second interview of Alex Murdaugh.

“Was Alex Murdaugh in custody during that interview,” Waters asked.

“He was not sir,” Croft replied.

“Was that interview voluntary,” Waters asked.

“It was sir,” Croft said.

“Was that interview aggressive,” Waters asked.

“It was not sir,” Croft said.

“Was his lawyer present,” Waters asked.

“His attorney was present sir,” Croft replied.

“And he’s a lawyer too? Or was a lawyer,” Waters asked.

“Yes sir,” Croft said.

Ammunition and firearms have been a topic of conversation throughout this trial. That continued through the testimony of John Bedingfield, a second cousin of Alex Murdaugh who made and sold guns to Alex.

Bedingfield testified that Alex asked him to make a rifle for each of his boys around the holidays in 2016.

“When he called me, he was excited about getting these for his boys,” Bedingfield said.

These are the 300 blackout rifles referenced throughout trial. It was established that Paul misplaced his and Bedingfield sold the Murdaugh’s a third to replace it. Only one of those guns is accounted for at this point in the case and the state says the missing one killed Maggie Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s legal team started the day off pointing out that the murder weapon had not been presented in court.

“The shot that blew Paul Murdaugh’s head off was Winchester dry lock steel waterfowl ammunition,” Griffin asked.

“I was aware the pellets were steel.”

“Did you find any similar ammunition at Moselle on June 8th or any time after that,” Griffin asked.

“I did not sir.”

Maggie’s phone was brought forward to the next witness.

Lt. Britt Dove completed file extractions from the phone of Maggie Murdaugh, a process he explains comes with an incredible amount of detail.

“You’re probably talking about 9,000 pages just for the timeline section of that report,” Lt. Dove said.

He simplified the report to be produced as evidence. As the state showed pictures of evidence to the jury, it was shown that Maggie’s phone had five missed calls from Alex, two from his brother John Marvin, and one from her son Buster - the state suggesting they were missed because she was dead.

