‘She will be missed’: Market Common bench dedicated to woman hit, killed while riding bicycle

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bench in the Market Common area now bears the name of a woman who was hit and killed earlier this year while she was riding her bicycle.

Police said Gail Rapp was hit on Jan. 2 while on Coventry Boulevard.

They said she was on the sidewalk and crossing over Thornbury Drive when the car was making a left turn and hit Rapp.

She died the next day at the hospital.

Rapp’s son, Mike Rapp, is a Myrtle Beach firefighter and the fire department posted about the dedication.

“Such a beautiful dedication to our brother Mike Rapp’s mother today at Crabtree Gym. She will be missed.”

She was also a part-time city of Myrtle Beach employee and was a member of the Crabtree Memorial Gym, according to the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page. The city said her co-workers spoke highly of her character and humor.

“We hope people can enjoy the memorial bench for years to come as a place to reflect, relax and love their Myrtle Beach community as Gail did,” the city posted on its Facebook page.

The driver of the car that hit Rapp was cited with failure to yield right of way on a left turn.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.