SCDNR continues on fourth day of search for missing boater last seen in North Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continues for a missing 23-year-old boater after his boat took on water near the north jetties, where the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean meet.

The U.S Coast Guard announced they were suspending their search Friday evening, but other departments, family, friends and locals continue to search.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources began its search Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. using search crews and diving teams to find clues.

SCDNR was unable to use any kind of aerial equipment due to the cloudy weather conditions.

Officials said they will continue the search throughout the week.

The missing boater was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting. His name has not been officially released.

