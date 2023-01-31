Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCDNR continues on fourth day of search for missing boater last seen in North Myrtle Beach

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continues for a missing 23-year-old boater after his boat took on water near the north jetties, where the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean meet.

The U.S Coast Guard announced they were suspending their search Friday evening, but other departments, family, friends and locals continue to search.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources began its search Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. using search crews and diving teams to find clues.

SCDNR was unable to use any kind of aerial equipment due to the cloudy weather conditions.

Officials said they will continue the search throughout the week.

The missing boater was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting. His name has not been officially released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

.
The search continues for missing boater last seen in North Myrtle Beach
.
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
.
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
.
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation’ in Surfside Beach area
.
Grand Strand author pushes for decoding reading practices in schools