Polls open: Atlantic Beach special election for town council seat runoff

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach will soon know which candidate will fill the vacant seat of a slain councilman.

A runoff election on Tuesday between the three candidates, John David, Michael Isom and Lendale Evans, will determine who will become the new councilman.

The polls closed for the Jan. 17 special election with David receiving 32 votes and Evans and Isom both receiving 22 votes.

But because David did not receive more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held between all three candidates on Jan. 31.

The Atlantic Beach special election runoff comes three months after authorities found Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt and his wife Gloria were found dead back in October in their Richland County home.

