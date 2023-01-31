Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them

Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and tied up two victims before beating them. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Bryce Jacquot and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said a woman is facing charges after she allegedly tied up two victims and beat them while in a roadway on Sunday.

North Charleston police said 58-year-old Emily Shaw has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, a charge of first-degree assault and battery, and a charge of third-degree assault and battery.

Officers responded to an unknown complaint just after 9 a.m., and they said they found two victims tied up with yellow ropes around their necks, arms, shoulders and legs who had been beaten by Shaw.

The victims were powerless to get the beating to stop, according to an incident report obtained by WCSC.

The officers ordered the victims to be untied and moved them to patrol vehicles while they conducted an investigation, the report said.

Eventually, police determined the incident was the result of a church vehicle that was stolen earlier that morning. The vehicle was not reported as stolen to law enforcement.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated. The other victim, a minor, did not report any injuries and was released to his mother, according to WCSC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Good Day Cafe owner starts nonprofit for those with Alzheimer’s
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
LIVE: Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
For years, the agency has been criticized for responding too slowly to outbreaks in produce,...
FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’